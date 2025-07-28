Content India 2026 confirms dates, opens registration with a mission to create new partnerships designed to capture $6bn opportunity

Content India has opened registration for its first three-day event, which will take place at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai from March 16-18, 2026, with a mission to connect the domestic market with international partners to capture billions in potentially unrealised value.

The announcement comes as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer have signed a trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by an additional £25.5bn (US$34.22bn) a year by 2040.

The conference, market, screenings and networking event will aim to address the opportunity for growth and partnership highlighted by The Future Of The Indian Entertainment Business report, which was published following the first Content India Summit in April 2026.

This report identified a raft of opportunities, for both international and domestic companies, to work together around content sales, acquisitions, coproductions and services in a new era of collaboration.

The three-day event will feature a marketplace, conference, screenings and speed networking sessions to connect partners around new content initiatives.

The event is based on 12 cornerstone ambitions:

1. To facilitate partnerships that create a new form of hybrid content that can work locally and be an international hit.

2. To bring international production to Indian locations.

3. To showcase India’s AI tech and post-production sector to the world.

4. To connect the creator economy with the legacy entertainment business.

5. To bring brands together with creators and producers to forge new partnerships.

6. To bring international shows and formats to India.

7. To export Indian shows and formats to the world.

8. To facilitate new coproductions through a ‘trusted partners network.’

9. To bring VC and other funding models to connect content with producers.

10. To chart the latest global trends to ensure producers and channels act local but think global.

11. To host a pitch competition that exposes the best new Indian projects to international partners.

12. To host a speed networking initiative that connects local and international players.

Announcing the dates, C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “The Content India Summit in April 2025 consolidated the fact that there is real opportunity for the Indian and international markets to create new partnerships in a fresh way.

“Content India 2026 will focus on how to build successful content partnerships that benefit all, and lead to a new form of programming that can work locally but also resonate as a hit on the world stage. Now is the time.”

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director at Dish TV India, added: “The Content India Summit in 2025 proved that India is no longer a market waiting to be discovered; it is a force shaping the global content economy. As we look ahead to Content India 2026, our ambition is to fuel opportunity and build a launchpad for talent from every corner of the country.

“The future of entertainment will be shaped by how effectively we harness collaboration, and we believe Content India 2026 can be the bridge between ambition and access. Its true significance lies in presenting India’s creative economy to the world while creating pathways for those aspiring to be part of it.”

A variety of exhibition, screening and sponsorship packages are available at Content India 2026, with up to 1,000 key delegates expected at the event.

Content India is a partnership between C21Media and DishTV.

Images from this year’s Content India Summit: