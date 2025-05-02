Content Canada set to help Canadian entertainment business define its future in the New Content Economy

Content Canada will return on September 3, 2025, at The Globe And Mail Centre in Toronto, featuring six headline strands designed to help the market adapt and survive in the New Content Economy.

The delegate registration rate has been cut to support the market, with an EARLYBIRD price of C$299 – saving 50% on the full registration price of C$599 – available until the end of May.

You can find out more and register online by CLICKING HERE.

The one-day event will include Create Canada, a strand designed to help producers become creators in the digital-first economy; International Coproduction Focus, to help support finance and funding of development; the AI Festival, designed to showcase ethical AI content and mine the latest production technology and strategy around AI for content creation; and Content Trends & Strategies, a strand focused on the requirements of Canadian platforms, channels and ‘commissioner brands.’

The Content Canada Pitch competition will also run during the event, with a prize of C$25,000 worth of C21Media.net marketing to showcase the winning project to the world. You can see other pitch competitions HERE. The Pitch Competition will open shortly.

Content Canada 2025 will also host the Canadian Content Business Futures Report launch, which is set to outline acquisitions and commissioning trends, together with new business strategy across the entertainment sector.

Delegates will receive free access to the digital report, worth C$399.

Each of the Content Canada 2025 strands will also roll out as individual micro-summits during the following year, bridging Content Canada 2025 with Content Canada 2026.

C21’s editor-in-chief & managing director David Jenkinson said: “The content business is changing fast, and adapting to the new environment is essential for all parts of the value chain. By redefining Content Canada as a one-day, high-ROI event that targets business-critical issues for producers, distributors, channels and platforms, we aim to help the Canadian entertainment business act local, think global, and flourish.”

Bringing a Create Canada strand to the event is a vital building block of this new strategy, mirroring the success of Create London, which took place this week. Jenkinson added: “The creator economy in Canada is growing at up to 20% a year and will contribute to a global creator economy approaching US$480bn by 2027. What TV producers and channels need to realise is that they are part of the creator economy, and focus on digital-first strategy that provides new opportunity to go direct to audience. Fresh partnerships with brands, and using AI technology to reduce costs, is essential in this market. Content Canada will shine a light on how to do this effectively.”

Content Canada will be surrounded by a set of digital initiatives, including a hybrid Content Canada Digital Screenings event that will showcase the latest Canadian programming to the world through C21Media.net, which now reaches 250,000 global uniques each month.

Speakers and full session detail will be announced shortly.

C21 will manage operations from London, with C21’s North American editor Jordan Pinto leading the content mission.

The event was previously managed on behalf of C21 by Access Canada, but with this contract now complete, C21 is aligning Content Canada with its other Content event brands.

Content Canada sits within C21’s Content events portfolio, all of which have the common mission of helping the entertainment business define future strategy and build new partnerships in the New Content Economy. These events include Content Americas, Content LA, Content Warsaw, Content London, Content India, Create London and Create Americas.

C21 Content events are supported by C21’s publishing portfolio, which includes C21media.net, Cveintiuno and Drama Quarterly, connecting more than 250,000 entertainment executives around the world.

C21 also operates the Rose d’Or Awards, Rose d’Or Latinos, the International Format Awards and the International Drama Awards.