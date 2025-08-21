Content Americas 2026 passes 300 confirmed buyers, including all major channels and streamers

Content Americas 2026, the leading market and conference for the Latin American, US Hispanic, Spanish and Portuguese entertainment business, has passed 300 confirmed buyers, representing all major streaming platforms and channels from across the sector.

Further event information, including registered delegate details, can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

With registrations pacing ahead of the 2025 edition, Content Americas is set to be bigger and better than ever when it returns to Miami from January 19-22 next year.

Key players include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, NBCUniversal/Telemundo Studios, Sony Pictures Television/Sony One, Paramount & Pluto TV, Dailymotion, Spotify, Mercado Play (Mercado Libre), Olympusat, Clarovideo (America Móvil), DirecTV Latin America, Canela Media, Atresplayer, ViX (TelevisaUnivision), Globo and many more.

To see the full list of participating companies, CLICK HERE.

Alongside the leading global platforms, Content Americas 2026 sees an increased presence from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Central America.

Complimentary buyer registration will end in October, with earlybird registration for non-buyers set to close on September 30.

Content Americas 2026 will once again host the Gala Final of the Rose d’Or Latinos, which sees the leading producers, channels and platforms from across the region celebrate programming success.

Content Americas 2026 supera los 300 buyers confirmados, incluyendo los principales canales y streamers

Content Americas 2026, el principal mercado enfocado en la industria del entretenimiento de América Latina, Estados Unidos hispano, España y Portugal, superó los 300 compradores confirmados.

Entre ellos destacan todas las grandes plataformas de streaming y canales del sector.

Para más información sobre el evento, incluidos los detalles sobre los delegados registrados, haz CLIC AQUÍ.

Con las inscripciones avanzando a mayor ritmo que en la edición 2025, Content Americas se prepara además para su edición más grande hasta la fecha, que se realizará en Miami del 22 al 24 de enero del próximo año.

Entre los jugadores clave confirmados se encuentran Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, NBCUniversal/Telemundo Studios, Sony Pictures Television/Sony One, Paramount & Pluto TV, Dailymotion, Spotify, Mercado Play (Mercado Libre), Olympusat, Clarovideo (América Móvil), DirecTV Latin America, Canela Media, Atresplayer, ViX (TelevisaUnivision), Globo y muchos más.



Para ver la lista completa de compañías participantes, HAZ CLIC AQUÍ.

Junto a las principales plataformas globales, Content Americas 2026 contará con una presencia reforzada de España, México, Colombia, Brasil, Argentina, Perú, Chile y Centroamérica.

La inscripción gratuita para compradores finalizará en octubre, mientras que el registro Earlybird para no compradores cerrará el 30 de septiembre.

Content Americas 2026 volverá a ser además sede de la Gala Final de los Rose d’Or Latinos, que reúne a los principales productores, canales y plataformas de la región para celebrar a la mejor programación de Iberoamérica.