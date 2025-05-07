C21 reveals finalists for 2025 Content Warsaw Copro Pitch

C21 has announced the finalists for the 2025 Content Warsaw Copro Pitch. From more than 50 submissions, six projects have been invited to pitch at next month’s event in the Polish capital.

The finalists will present their projects live to the conference and an esteemed panel of judges on Tuesday June 3 from 2pm.

Content Warsaw attendees will get a chance to see some of the most exciting development projects from established producers from Central and Eastern Europe that are looking for international partners to take them to the next level. The two winners (one scripted and one unscripted) will receive a US$15,000 C21Media marketing prize to support development and pre-sales promotion.

Judging the Content Warsaw Copro Pitch: