Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE

MARKETING

C21 reveals finalists for 2025 Content Warsaw Copro Pitch

C21 reporter 07-05-2025 ©C21Media

C21 has announced the finalists for the 2025 Content Warsaw Copro Pitch. From more than 50 submissions, six projects have been invited to pitch at next month’s event in the Polish capital.

You can find out more about Content Warsaw and register online by CLICKING HERE.

The finalists will present their projects live to the conference and an esteemed panel of judges on Tuesday June 3 from 2pm.

Content Warsaw attendees will get a chance to see some of the most exciting development projects from established producers from Central and Eastern Europe that are looking for international partners to take them to the next level. The two winners (one scripted and one unscripted) will receive a US$15,000 C21Media marketing prize to support development and pre-sales promotion.

To view the Content Warsaw Copro Pitch finalists, CLICK HERE.

Judging the Content Warsaw Copro Pitch:

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Voight proposes federal incentives, tariffs, streaming-era FIN-SYN return to revive Hollywood 
WBD ANZ picks up shelved David Hasselhoff, Rhys Darby road trip series Hoff Roading
Amazon's Prime Video significantly expands Korean content offer with CJ ENM deal

RECENT DEPARTMENTS SEE MORE