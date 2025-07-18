BBC’s Syeda Irtizaali to outline broadcaster’s unscripted commissioning strategy at Content London

Syeda Irtizaali, interim director at BBC Unscripted, has joined the Content London speaker line-up to share her commissioning strategy across broadcast and digital platforms.

Content London takes place from December 1-4.

TIER 2 DISCOUNT RATE tickets are now 67% sold out. To register at the Tier 2 rate of £899, CLICK HERE.

Before taking on the interim director position, Irtizaali was editor of unscripted for the BBC. In that role, she has overseen content slates and strategy across documentaries, specialist factual, entertainment, factual entertainment, arts, daytime and Storyville. She also oversees the hit UK version of The Traitors, having secured it for the BBC.

Irtizaali’s strategic oversight has shaped commissioning practices and programming plans across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, reflecting a commitment to innovation as well as audience engagement.

She has also played a pivotal role in defining the BBC’s acquisition priorities and coproduction opportunities, working closely with leading commissioning teams and external producers to ensure the BBC continues to deliver bold, impactful content.

At Content London, Irtizaali will speak as part of the Content Strategies track, which brings together the world’s leading commissioners, buyers and producers to explore the evolving landscape of unscripted content.

This dedicated strand offers a deep dive into programming plans, acquisition priorities and coproduction opportunities, providing unmatched access to decision-makers from major broadcasters, channels and platforms globally.

More speakers will be announced for the Content Strategies track. This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including Reaching Gen Z, Generative AI Decoded and How to Thrive in the Creator Economy.

Also speaking at Content London 2025: