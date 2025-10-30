Axio Capital, Coutts, LipSync Post Production and Honolulu Film Office to unlock new content funding opportunities at Content London

Axio Capital’s Alexandra Lebret, Coutts’ Judith Chan, LipSync Post Production’s Mark Foligno and the Honolulu Film Office’s Walea Constantinau are set to reveal the content funding opportunities now available to producers in a session at Content London.

During the session, leading international content funds, banks and regional film offices will outline their priorities and opportunities for production investment and new tax incentives available for producers.

Part of the Fundamentals strand running throughout the event, which details the A-Z of content funding and finance, pointing the way to sources of cash for content development, the session is essential for producers trying to secure finance and successfully navigate The New Content Economy.

Speaking at Content London:

Alexandra Lebret

Partner

Axio Capital

In 2002, Lebret was named MD of the European Producers Club, which she drove into a new era, transforming the association into the renowned body it has become. Earlier this year, she joined Axio Capital as a partner. There, she created the Together Fund, the first European investment fund dedicated to supporting the growth of European indies.

Judith Chan

Executive director, media banking office

Coutts

At Coutts, a leading private bank with a specialist division involved in all areas of the media and creative industries, Chan heads up the media banking office’s business development, originating new business, developing new products and specialising in structuring and arranging debt transactions across the creative sectors.

Mark Foligno

CEO

LipSync Post Production

Foligno is a highly respected film and television producer, executive and entrepreneur with a distinguished career spanning over three decades. His acclaimed portfolio includes the four-time Academy Award-winning The King’s Speech and the BAFTA-winning Moon. He currently serves as appointed CEO of LipSync, the award-winning post-production company recently acquired by Playhouse Studios, where Peggy Cafferty and Lorcan Kavanagh are co-CEOs.

Walea Constantinau

Founding Honolulu film commissioner

Honolulu Film Office

Constantinau leads the Honolulu Film Office, overseeing all productions on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. In partnership with the State of Hawaii, she helps attract international productions of every scale through a combination of striking locations, competitive tax incentives and the state’s signature Aloha Spirit. Under her leadership, Oahu has hosted everything from National Geographic documentaries and local independent films to major Hollywood productions including Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Chief of War, The Descendants, Lilo & Stitch, Moana and the Jurassic Park and Jumanji franchises.

This year’s Content London will follow the headline theme of how to Define Your Future In The New Content Economy, built around a set of core conference strands including Reaching Gen Z, How to Thrive in the Creator Economy and The AI Festival.

