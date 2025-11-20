UK's Screen Cornwall launches scripted production investment scheme

Regional screen agency Screen Cornwall in the UK has launched a production investment scheme for scripted film and high-end television productions in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

A mix of public and private investment, the Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment (SCEPI) scheme is a £2.5m (US$3.3m) initiative backed by £1.25m from Cornwall Council’s Good Growth Fund and match-funded by private investors.

The aim is to stimulate further growth of the area’s screen industry, creating jobs and opportunities for local crew and creative talent, screen businesses and related services.

Recipients of the investment will be required to contribute significant production spend to the local economy and have strong creative links to Cornwall. Up to £500,000 can be invested in an individual project, with a minimum four to one qualifying spend ratio to investment.

The scheme is open to UK production companies with narrative feature film projects and high-end scripted drama or comedy projects intended for television or streaming, including animation.

The scheme’s eligibility criteria include commitments to creating opportunities for at least three local trainees on a project paid the ‘Real Living Wage’ and to environmental sustainability by obtaining BAFTA Albert certification and employing a dedicated sustainability co-ordinator.

Nada Cirjanic has been appointed investment manager, joining Screen Cornwall with immediate effect.

With experience in finance and public funding across UK film and television, international sales and acquisitions, development, production and packaging, she has previously held senior roles with companies including Film4/Channel 4, Independent Film Sales, Protagonist Pictures and Granada Media.

Cirjanic said: “I am delighted to be joining the team and excited by all the opportunities SCEPI investment brings to the industry and to the region. SCEPI will offer experienced producers a source of equity for high-end audience facing projects that shoot in Cornwall, answering a need for new finance in the market, but also drawing on the resources and experience in the region after many years of high-profile film and TV shoots here.”