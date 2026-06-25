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Enjoying the air con in La Rochelle (photo: Hugo Lafitte)
Enjoying the air con in La Rochelle (photo: Hugo Lafitte)

Sunny Side: PBS punches back, rights battle looms and we’re off to Strasbourg

Picture of Clive Whittingham

Clive Whittingham

25-06-2026
© C21Media

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