Please wait...
Please wait...
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was Netflix's first boxing event
Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was Netflix's first boxing event

Gloves come off as new Netflix-Paramount+ battlefront emerges

Picture of Jordan Pinto

Jordan Pinto

20-05-2026
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

NBCU's Bonner eyes opportunity in a shifting market

Rovner and Winograde embrace microdramas with aTwist

Charlie Perkins on C4's appetite for 'enhanced acquisitions'

YLE seeks early-mover advantage as it fills Areena

Why NBCU is betting on IP, podcasts and bigger swings

Xilam's du Pontavice spots opportunity for originals

TV2 Norway's Lorgen Flemmen lays out scripted needs

Sony banks on premium IP, star power and gameshows

Both sides of the court: working with a brand as your commissioner

Paramount sets out its stall in first LA Screenings of Skydance era

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE