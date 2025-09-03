Richard Curtis calls for creation of impact producer role to ‘change and save lives’

Celebrated TV writer and filmmaker Richard Curtis (Four Weddings & a Funeral, Love Actually) has called for the introduction of specialist “impact producers” to reinforce the message of UK shows with important themes or the potential to inspire change in society, such as Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Curtis was talking at the British Screen Forum Conference in London on Wednesday, where he gave the Lord Richard Attenborough Memorial Address.

He spoke about TV and film’s ability to “change and save lives” through content that contains socially conscious messages, educational themes or could even lead to legislative change.

Curtis gave examples such as Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, which focused on trauma and sexual assault; BBC anthology series Small Axe, about the experience of West Indian immigrants in the UK; and ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which resulted in new legislation to exonerate wrongly convicted UK subpostmasters.

“My question is this: is TV and film, especially when it comes to drama, missing a big trick,” said Curtis, who co-wrote TV sitcoms such as Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr Bean.

“We’re all part of the most important global communication tool on the planet, but do we look back and see enough real-world effects of all the shows and films that we’ve made?

“With all this amazing dramatic work, born from the desire to tell stories that change and challenge people, I worry that we are often falling short.

“I would plead with everyone here, when you make a show or film with a powerful or empowering social message, to put aside a small fraction of your budget to pay for an impact producer, or to integrate impact production into your plans.”

According to Curtis, the impact producer’s role would be to expand the influence of content with powerful themes beyond the show’s transmission, by way of educational initiatives and inspiring media coverage.

When shows tackle historical miscarriages of justice or reparations, he believes the impact producer could explore campaigns that aim to change laws and legislation.

Curtis told delegates: “With a change of mindset across the industry, a new practical line of action and a small budget, there are things that can be done to have a real-world effect – actual actions and achievements, rather than just the vague hope of change.

“For the same amount of cash that you would otherwise spend on a few more ads, an impact producer could help your shows and films do more than move people. They can actually begin to save and change lives.”