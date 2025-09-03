BAFTA accelerator programme gets behind storytellers keen to build a better world

BAFTA in the UK has launched a programme to help amplify screen content that can create social and environmental change.

The BAFTA Albert Impact Producer Accelerator Programme is a series of workshops starting in 2026 to provide producers who create issue-driven titles driving social, political or cultural change with the tools to create ambitious campaigns and networking opportunities with key decision makers.

It was launched last night at the academy’s headquarters in London by writer and director Richard Curtis (Love Actually, Four Weddings & a Funeral, Comic Relief), a prominent advocate of climate action and founder of Project Everyone and Make My Money Matter, and Australian director and activist Damon Gameau (Future Council, 2040, That Sugar Film).

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “We have all witnessed the incredible impact storytelling can have on our society – think Ocean with David Attenborough, Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Toxic Town. Real issues, real lives and real-world outcomes.

“Harnessing the power of screen content such at this, to change hearts and minds and create a more sustainable future, can only be a positive step for us all. By supporting and championing the role of impact producers, this programme from BAFTA Albert, supported by BAFTA, will ensure that social change can continue long after the credits have stopped rolling.”

The launch follows an intense period of work to understand how powerful screen content can be amplified to create social and environmental change, said BAFTA.

“This programme is the culmination of months of research, and we are delighted to support the industry and impact producers with this work,” said Catherine Ellis, head of climate content for BAFTA Albert.

The programme, details of which will be released in the coming weeks, follows the launch of BAFTA Albert’s Accelerate 2025 Report this week.