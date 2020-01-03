Apple signs HBO veteran Plepler

Apple has signed up former HBO CEO Richard Plepler to make series, documentaries and feature films exclusively for the tech giant’s streaming service for the next five years.

Reports emerged last year that the two would get together after Plepler, who had been at HBO for more than 30 years, announced his departure from the WarnerMedia-owned cablenet in March.

This came shortly after US telco AT&T overcame the last regulatory hurdle to secure its deal for WarnerMedia. The takeover reduced Plepler’s autonomy at the cablenet, where he had shepherded hits such as Game of Thrones.

The veteran exec, based out of New York, will now work with Apple TV+ on new content via his fledgling prodco Eden Productions.

Plepler previously worked with Apple and Eddy Cue, its senior VP of internet software and services, to get nascent streamer HBO Now in front of consumers in 2015. He has now signed a five-year deal with them.

Plepler told The New York Times: “I thought that Apple was the right idea very quickly, just because it was embryonic enough that I thought maybe, you know, I could make a little contribution there.”

Apple launched its streaming service last year, led by former Sony execs Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, with a host of high-profile scripted and unscripted series, such as The Morning Show, See and The Elephant Queen.