Home > News > ZDFE to shop WWII Japan doc

ZDFE to shop WWII Japan doc

Hideki Tojo lands in Manila 1943

NEWS BRIEF: German distributor ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has picked up the sales rights, excluding Australia, to Second World War documentary series Inside Japan’s War.

Produced by Australia’s Wildbear Entertainment, the 4×60’ show explores WWII from Japan’s perspective, looking at the rise and fall of its empire and how Japanese citizens coped throughout this period.

