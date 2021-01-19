ZDFE to shop WWII Japan doc

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: German distributor ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has picked up the sales rights, excluding Australia, to Second World War documentary series Inside Japan’s War.
Produced by Australia’s Wildbear Entertainment, the 4×60’ show explores WWII from Japan’s perspective, looking at the rise and fall of its empire and how Japanese citizens coped throughout this period.