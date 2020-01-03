YouTube preps Bieber docuseries

YouTube has partnered with Justin Bieber on a documentary series that brings the global superstar back to the platform that helped kick-start his career.

Justin Bieber: Seasons is a 10-part docuseries that will launch on the Google-owned platform on January 27.

It will chronicle the making of Bieber’s first album in four years and will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series,” said Bieber.

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, added: “As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YouTube Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate.”

New episodes will be premiering free with ads each Monday and Wednesday at noon ET. Fans can sign up for YouTube Premium to get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free.

It is directed and executive produced by OBB Pictures’ Michael D Ratner, with photographer Joe Termini set to direct additional episodes. The documentary is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Projects and OBB Pictures.

Bieber will serve as an executive producer. Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson will exec produce for SB Projects and Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg will exec produce for OBB Pictures.

Alex Piper, head of unscripted at YouTube Originals, and Cara Casey, development lead for YouTube Originals, will oversee Justin Bieber: Seasons for the global platform.

Bieber shot to fame in 2007 after he was discovered on YouTube and is currently the most subscribed-to artist on YouTube, with 47.8 million subs.