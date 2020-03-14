Toronto’s Hot Docs festival cancelled

Canadian documentary festival Hot Docs, which was scheduled to run April 30 to May 10 in Toronto, has been postponed, marking the latest TV industry event to be impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The move follows Ontario’s chief medical officer calling for the immediate suspension of gatherings with more than 250 people and the fact that many companies that were expected to attend the event are placing restrictions on their employees’ movements.

Hot Docs organisers said plans are currently underway to bring together filmmakers, producers and industry decision makers in an online environment and to deliver the event’s pitch presentations and one-on-one meetings via the internet.

Hot Docs attracts audiences of over 220,000 each year, along with thousands of filmmakers and industry delegates from over 55 countries, organisers said.

“Hot Docs regrets to announce that due to the recent declaration by the World Health Organisation of Covid-19 as a pandemic, and with the health and safety of Hot Docs participants at our festival as our first priority, we will be postponing this year’s festival,” the event’s organisers said Friday.

Yesterday also saw the cancellation of Germany’s Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS), which was scheduled for May 5 to 10. This comes after gatherings of more than 1,000 people were banned by local authorities in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“To protect the health of our staff and audiences from the region and the whole world as well as anyone involved in our events has, of course, the highest priority for us, not only with regard to the current coronavirus threat,” ITFS organisers said.

The news comes as cancellations and postponements of industry events continue to stack up, now including the LA Screenings, the New York Upfronts, MipTV, SXSW and Seres Mania, and with the pandemic posing major questions for the international TV business’s day-to-day operations.