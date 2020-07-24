Sony exits Israeli channels operator Dori TLV

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has sold its 50% stake in Dori TLV, which operates three TV channels in Israel, to Dori Media Group (DMG), giving the latter full ownership.

DMG said the deal was an opportunity to consolidate its control of the business following SPT’s decision to exit. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

SPT took a 50% stake in the business, which owns and operates two daily telenovela drama channels, Viva and Viva Plus, in 2014.

A third channel, Viva Vintage, was launched in April, while Dori also operates an advertising-supported VoD service focusing on daily dramas.

Dori TLV also owns Dori Media OT, a technical services arm, offering subtitling, dubbing, video and audio editing and format conversions.

Nadav Palti, CEO and president of DMG, said: “We are grateful to Sony Pictures Television for the partnership during the past six years. The market is constantly changing and we all change accordingly. We are confident that our partnership with Sony and the excellent relationship we have built over a number of years will lead to more ventures in the future.”

John Rossiter, executive VP, distribution and networks, CEEMA at SPT, added: “We have enjoyed a productive partnership with Dori Media over the years and greatly appreciate their commitment to the business. We trust that our successful relationship will present new opportunities to align our mutual interests in the future.”