Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > Singing with Legends picked up in France

Singing with Legends picked up in France

Independent French prodco Hervé Hubert has acquired the rights to singing competition format Singing with Legends from Shanghai Media Group’s iFormats.

Hervé Hubert will now begin work on a local version of the show, with plans for it to debut on French television this year.

Created by Dragon TV, Singing with Legends pairs renowned singers with unknown singers after blind auditions.

Both Hervé Hubert and iFormats will promote the production and distribution of the French version.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



RELATED ARTICLES:

Antenna, Hervé hear Sounds of a NationMipFormats embraces Asia, looks to 2020SMG unveils iFormats database
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Tanya Shaw steps down as Shine TV MD BBC licence fee ‘least worst’ option TNT makes final visit to Animal Kingdom Globo eyes partnerships in Europe Can’t Stop to provide Sex (Re)education Julia Child drama greenlit by HBO OWN seeks relationship reality series Veterans Rios, Peraza to exit HBO Lat Am Bad Robot hires Agbaje for animation Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show 3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective Altice France, Kwanza seal distribution deal C+I meets Survivors with Denise Welch Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate Frantic, No Equal adapt Powder Mage Singing with Legends picked up in France Globo stocks up on Candian drama Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows