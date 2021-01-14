Singing with Legends picked up in France

Independent French prodco Hervé Hubert has acquired the rights to singing competition format Singing with Legends from Shanghai Media Group’s iFormats.

Hervé Hubert will now begin work on a local version of the show, with plans for it to debut on French television this year.

Created by Dragon TV, Singing with Legends pairs renowned singers with unknown singers after blind auditions.

Both Hervé Hubert and iFormats will promote the production and distribution of the French version.