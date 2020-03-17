RTL doubles down on Dori’s Dumb

Germany broadcaster RTL has picked up the second season of crime drama Rampensau (Dumb) for its SVoD service TVNow and free-to-air channel Vox from Israeli distributor Dori Media Group (DMG).

Based on an Israeli format, the six-part season follows a young woman as she goes into a school as an undercover investigator to bust a drug-trafficking organisation. The series is produced by German prodco UFA Serial Drama and written by Arne Nolting and Jan Martin Scharf. Guido Reinhardt serves as exec producer.

Nadav Palti, CEO and president of DMG, said: “Following the success of the original format in Israel, the ratings for Rampensau’s first season aired on Vox were high and continue to reflect the flexibility of Dori Media’s formats across the genres.

“The show became Vox’s best original production since Red Band Society in the 14-49 target group, outperforming the channel’s timeslot average by 23%. We look forward to collaborating with UFA once again with the second series, which we have no doubt will be equally successful.”

The original Israeli series was created by Shay Capon and Bat-Chen Sabag, who also played the lead character. It aired locally on Hot.