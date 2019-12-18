Quibi picks up superhero animation

Shortform video platform Quibi has picked up the animated superhero comedy series Trill League from Lionsgate Television.

Trill League follows a league of black superheroes as they save the world from monsters and super villains. The series is based on Anthony Piper’s graphic novel of the same name and combines the world of superheroes, anime and hip hop culture.

The animated series is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

Trill League is executive produced by US rapper Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Jermaine Johnson and Jameel Saleem, who also co-created and co-wrote the series alongside Piper.

Saleem said: “Writing a show about black superheroes is a dream come true for me and I couldn’t be luckier getting to do it with the brilliant Anthony Piper, who created this awesome world, and all the folks at G-Unit, Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Quibi. It’s going to be something special.”

Quibi launches in the US on April 6 next year and has been steadily building up a slate of shortform projects since being announced by former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.