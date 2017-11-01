Please wait...
CV Database Access

Headhunt the best candidates by searching our database of active Job Seekers!

Buy once or subscribe on a monthly basis!

Search our CV database for qualified candidates:

  • Full access to 100s of registered CVs for one month period
  • Intuitive search form allows you to search against a variety of job criteria
  • Matching CVs can be reviewed online or downloaded in Word or PDF format
  • Contact candidates directly or via private messaging system
  • Save interesting CVs to review later
  • Subscribe for this product or buy it once for a month

Key advantages:

  • Helps you to be proactive in finding the best candidate for the job
  • Allows you to create your own personal CV Shortlist
  • Saves you time advertising, screening, sifting and selecting
  • Instant access to interview-ready candidates
  • Provides you with a simple means of comparing and contacting the most suitable candidates
  • Great way of building a 'hot list' of the best candidates
  • Ideal for one-off hires or ongoing talent hunting

Price: £150.00

