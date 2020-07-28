Oprah Winfrey, Apple hold Conversation

Apple TV+ has ordered an Oprah Winfrey-fronted talkshow series that will be filmed remotely.

According to the streamer, The Oprah Conversation will explore impactful and relevant topics with thought leaders from all over the world, featuring conversations that promote human connection.

It will include discussions between Winfrey and Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author Bryan Stevenson, athlete and activist Emmanuel Acho, and author and professor Ibram X Kendi.

The remotely filmed series will incorporate remote audience engagement.

The Oprah Conversation will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on this Thursday, streaming alongside fellow Winfrey-fronted shows Oprah Talks Covid-19 and Oprah’s Book Club, which are available in more than 100 countries on Apple TV+.