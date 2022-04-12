Zinc Media Group announces new label Rex helmed by First Dates exec Lana Salah

UK factual production group Zinc Media is launching a label focused on popular factual and premium docs titled Rex, headed up by First Dates and SAS: Who Dares Wins executive Lana Salah.

Rex will work with commissioners, collaborators and coproduction partners both in the UK and internationally, across all types of broadcasters, streamers and content platforms. The label, which will be the seventh in Zinc’s portfolio, will also work with Zinc’s branded content division to explore different funding models.

Salah, who takes up the role of creative director immediately, joins from Shine TV, where she was executive producer. At Shine TV, her credits include: The Write Offs (Channel 4); Diamond Dealers, Cockney Geezers (Channel 4); Britain Underwater (ITV); and, as producer/director, Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas (BBC One).

Prior to that, Salah was executive consultant on Channel 4’s hit series The Dog House and a freelance programme maker, working on shows such as SAS: Who Dares Wins, First Dates, Celebrity First Dates, Food Unwrapped, The House that Made Me, World’s Best Diet and a range of series with chef Jamie Oliver, including Jamie’s American Road Trip, Jamie Does and Ministry of Food.

Tanya Shaw, MD at Zinc Television, said: “The launch of Rex allows us to combine Lana’s significant experience with our passion for making premium, popular factual and documentary programming. Rex sits perfectly alongside Red Sauce, with its factual entertainment ambitions and its regional footprint, and perfectly complements Tern’s work in the Nations.

“Under Rex we will create content that brings a premium sensibility to popular factual and documentaries, working with the best on-screen talent to create must-watch, returnable series for the broadest possible audiences.”

Salah said: “Throughout my career I have been passionate about telling stories and making programmes with heart and humour. I am so excited to be joining Tanya and the brilliant creatives at Zinc to build the business, make popular innovative television as well as being committed to working with the best programme makers in the country and supporting the next generation of talent.”