YouTube Kids takes on environmental superheroes Petronix Defenders

YouTube Kids in the US has picked up environment-themed animated series Petronix Defenders, produced by Mediawan Kids & Family in France’s Method Animation.

Petronix Defenders (52×11’) follows a team of four superheroes on their mission to save nature and protect wild animals around the world.

It premiered in the US last month on Discovery Family and has now launched in the country on YouTube Kids, where eight episodes are available immediately, followed by one further episode per week.

Petronix Defenders airs on Groupe M6’s children’s channel Gulli in France. The show was written by Robert Vargas, Camille Oesch and Romain Kurdi.