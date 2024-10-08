Please wait...
Please wait...

Y Golau: Dŵr (Still Waters) among five series renewed by Welsh pubcaster S4C

Mystery series Y Golau: Dŵr is returning for a second season

Welsh-language public broadcaster S4C has recommissioned five original scripted dramas for 2025/26, including mystery series Y Golau: Dŵr (Still Waters).

The second series, produced by Triongl/APC and Channel 4, is set in the fictional village of Llanemlyn and features a mainly new cast including Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden), Mark Lewis-Jones (Stella) and Robert Glenister (Hustle).

BBC Studios-produced comedy drama Anfamol S2 (Unmotherly), meanwhile, will once again see Bethan Ellis-Owen play feminist lawyer Ani; while heist drama Dal y Mellt (Rough Cut), the first Welsh-language drama to be shown on Netflix, has been renewed for a second series and will be produced by Vox Pictures.

The remaining season two renewals are for gritty bilingual prison drama Bariau, produced by Rondo Media with support from Creative Wales; and Stad, produced by Cwmni Da and Triongl.

Neil Batey 08-10-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Que Sera, Sera in Cannes: a Mipcom lowdown
Channel 4 reports biggest ever deficit in 2023 as investment in originals rises
WBITVP aims to cast a spell at Mipcom with slate led by Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Former CBeebies executive producer Vanessa Amberleigh retires
SBS in Australia, UK's Channel 4 explore Curve Media's Mysteries Of… series

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS