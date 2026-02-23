Werner Films sends Knee High Spies on UK mission to CBeebies and iPlayer

The BBC has acquired Werner Films’ Australian preschool series Knee High Spies to air on CBeebies and stream on BBC iPlayer later this year.

The 20-episode series, combining puppets, animatronics, VFX and live-action, was originally commissioned by the ABC and created, written and coproduced by Tim Bain (Kangaroo Beach). It was produced by Nicole Minchin for Werner and directed by Jack Jameson (Mallory Towers).

The series, which debuted on the ABC and iview last year, explores the secret espionage lives of teddy bear Jeremy Buttons and his team of toy spies, taking on missions to protect their humans from the evil deeds of the family’s pet guinea pig, Silver Paw.

“This wonderfully imaginative series is full of adventure, humour and heart – everything we know our youngest viewers love. We can’t wait for the UK to meet Jeremy Buttons and the team, and to welcome this charming world into the CBeebies family,” said Kate Morton, BBC Children’s and Education senior head of commissioning for CBeebies.

The series attracted production investment from the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), ABC, Vicscreen and Screen Australia. It was executive produced by Joanna Werner and Stuart Menzies for Werner Films, along with Bernadette O’Mahony for ACTF, which also distributes the series globally.