WBITVP to license 4,000-plus hours to Little Dot Studios as content partnership grows

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has expanded its content partnership with digital media network Little Dot Studios.

Under the multi-year agreement, WBITVP will license over 4,000 hours of new entertainment and factual programming from its library to Little Dot’s digital broadcast network.

WBITVP said the enhanced deal allows it to “double down” on “maximising the reach and value” of its brands in genres including reality, dating and factual entertainment.

Programmes including First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Repair Shop, Supernanny and The Bachelor will be published on Little Dot’s genre-based YouTube channels First Comes Love, Real Stories, Absolute History, Only Human and Absolute Docs.

WBITVP said the partnership supports its digital channel strategy, ad sales and digital copyright management across its YouTube and Facebook operations, driving growth through the launch of new full episode and hub channels and further strengthening its direct-to-consumer offering.

Andrew Zein, exec VP of creative format development and sales at WBITVP, said: “We see digital platforms as a critical growth engine for our content, and this expanded partnership with Little Dot Studios enables us to further unlock the value of our catalogue.

“By combining our premium IP with Little Dot’s expertise in audience development and monetisation, we’re able to reach existing fans of our shows in new ways, as well as find new audiences and continue to build a sustainable digital business around our industry-leading formats.”