Please wait...
Please wait...

WBD brings in Binge director of content John Beohm to head content planning for Max in Australia

Australia’s soon-to-be-launched Max service has appointed former Foxtel executive John Beohm as director of content planning and scheduling.

John Beohm

The appointment comes after Warner Bros Discovery confirmed the launch date of Max in Australia as March 31.

Beohm will join the WBD team from Foxtel-owned streamer Binge, where he held the role of director of content for over four years. He will report to WBD APAC’s head of content and streaming Magdalene Ew.

“John is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled he is joining the Max team in Australia. His experience across many of the market’s most loved and recognisable platforms, including across a broad range of content pillars, gives him a deep understanding of local audiences,” Ew said.

Beohm has worked widely across the industry serving in senior programming and content roles at Stan, SBS where he was channel manager for Viceland, SBS 2 and BBC Worldwide.

“The WBD library and upcoming slate is world class, and I can’t wait for Australian audiences to get their hands on the full Max experience,” he said.

Natalie Apostolou 03-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

C21's complete London TV Screenings round-up
Talpa TV will be Going Dutch with Fox following Denis Leary military sitcom acquisition
Phil Gurin’s TGC GE stocks up on Swedish, Nigerian formats for trip to London
Boat Rocker docks in London in search of partnerships
OpenAI's Sora released in the UK and Europe as row over copyright theft deepens

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE