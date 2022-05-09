Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

WarnerMedia Kids & Family takes Mush-Mush & the Mushables S2

Mush-Mush & the Mushables centres on anthropomorphic mushrooms

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has boarded season two of preschool animated series Mush-Mush & the Mushables.

Produced by French prodco La Cabane and Thuristar in Belgium, in coproduction with UK-based Cake, Mush-Mush & the Mushables follows the adventures of a group of anthropomorphic mushrooms, each of which has a special gift.

France’s Canal+, VRT’s Ketnet and RTBF in Belgium, and RTS in Switzerland have already committed to season two, which is currently in production and will comprise 50 episodes including two specials.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family will launch season two on streamer HBO Max and Cartoon Network’s preschool programming block Cartoonito in EMEA.

Cake distributes the series internationally. Season one airs in more than 150 territories to date.

Karolina Kaminska 09-05-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Mush-Mush & the Mushables lands at Tiny Pop
Cartoonito joins Cartoon Network in SE Asia, Korea, Japan
WarnerMedia rolls out Cartoonito across EMEA, acquires Moonbug content
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix unveils Italian originals from Cattleya, Lux Vide as it opens Rome office
US to lead the way as global AVoD revenue forecast to hit $70bn in 2027
WarnerMedia Kids & Family takes Mush-Mush & the Mushables S2
TelevisaUnivision to acquire Hemisphere's Spanish-language streamer Pantaya
Channel 5 family drama Compulsion sells to Paramount+ in Australia, Lat Am, Nordics