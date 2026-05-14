Warner Bros Discovery reveals slate of 225 new, returning series for cablenets

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has revealed the 2026/27 content line-up for its suite of cable networks during its annual upfront, unveiling a total of 225 new and returning series amounting to around 3,000 hours.

On Discovery Channel, new series include a spin-off from Homestead Rescue (All3Media); wildlife survival series I Am Prey (Phantasticus Pictures); How to Catch a Dirtbag (Jupiter Entertainment); and Rescue 911 (Lionsgate Alternative Television), which is a reimagining of the 1990s series that gives second-by-second accounts of real-life emergencies.

On Investigation Discovery, forthcoming titles include true-crime docuseries Game Day Murders, produced by Shaquille O’Neal’s production company in partnership with All3Media’s Lion Television; The Many Lives of Benjaman Kyle (Hot Snakes Media); and Bodies in the Water (Wheelhouse’s Twist Media).

HGTV’s upcoming slate features a reboot of renovation series Crashers (Big Table Media), Extreme Buyers Club (Hit + Run), Roast My Rental (TeamSheed and Wheelhouse), A Very Haunted Renovation (Grandma’s House Entertainment) and House Shock (ITV America).

Magnolia Network upcoming slate of new shows includes Fixer Upper: We Bought a Money Pit (Blind Nil) and Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn (Dorsey), in addition to returners such as Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation (Magilla Entertainment.

Meanwhile, TLC’s new titles include Most Extreme Humans (Arrow Media), Little Singles (Shed Media), ER: Caught on Camera (Anomalu Entertainment) and Suddenly Amish (Hot Snakes Media).

Food Network also previewed what it called its “biggest home cook competition of all time,” 100 Cooks, produced by Lando Entertainment. Hosted by Terry Crews, the format sees 100 elite home cooks enter the stadium kitchen arena where they will be challenged to an unpredictable, professional-level cooking competition.

Other new arrivals to HGTV include Cooking with Choi (BFD Productions), Chopped Castaways (Notional), Restaurant Impossible: Last Call (RTR Media) and Line of Fire (Rock Shrimp Productions).

“Our brands are unstoppable, delivering the most talked about and must-watch unscripted series on TV today,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros Television Group and WBD US Networks.

“We have the best creative team in the business and will continue to produce innovative, genre-defining programming that super serves our fans.”