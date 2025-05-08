Please wait...
Warner Bros Discovery appoints Elettra Canovi as director of scripted content for Max Italy 

Warner Bros Discovery has appointed Elettra Canovi as director of scripted content for its Max platform in Italy.

Elettra Canovi

With the streamer set to launch in early 2026, Canovi will lead the development and production of Max’s original scripted series for the Italian market.

Canovi joins from her role as head of development at Milan-based prodco Indiana Production.

The appointment follows the announcement of Max’s first Italian scripted original production, Portobello, from Marco Bellocchio, which will debut on the platform in 2026, with filming already underway in Rome.

In her new role, Canovi will report to Laura Carafoli, senior VP of content networks and streaming local productions Italy & Iberia, who leads a team that includes Cecilia Penati, senior director responsible for unscripted on Max, as well as VP of programming Aldo Romersa and Gesualdo Vercio.

In her previous roles with Indiana Production, Canovi led the editorial strategies and the development of films and series, coordinated the development slate and team, and contributed to projects such as Il Gattopardo (Netflix), Sei nell’Anima (Netflix), Unwanted (Sky Studios), and Vostro Onore (RAI Fiction).

She also held the roles of editorial department coordinator, story editor, and executive assistant at Cattleya, where she was involved in the development and production of titles such as Gomorra, Masantonio, Suburra, Zero Zero Zero, and L’Immortale.

Clive Whittingham 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
