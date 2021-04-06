ViacomCBS acquires Chilevisión

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), the global division of US media conglomerate ViacomCBS Networks, has acquired Chilean network Chilevisión from fellow US firm WarnerMedia.

Chilevisión attracted 24% of viewership in the country last year, with popular shows such as quiz format Pasapalabra and talkshow La Noche Es Nuestra.

A deal was rumoured to be on the cards as long ago as last August, with the reported fee then standing at between US$14m and US$20m. The final fee has not been revealed.

VCNI has owned Argentinian network Telefe since 2016 and VCNI Americas has offices in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

As well as Telefe, VCNI Americas’ presence includes local channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as streaming platforms Paramount+ and Pluto TV, both of which are owned by ViacomCBS. VCNI has also acquired Chilevisión’s premium content library to add to its streamers.

ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas president JC Acosta will take charge at Chilevisión.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of VCNI, said: “Latin America is one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets, and Chilevisión will be a key driver of our accelerated streaming strategy in the region. It is an extraordinary addition to our existing business in Latin America and will fortify ViacomCBS’s position as a premier Spanish-language content producer.”