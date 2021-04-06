UKTV builds Model World with Hornby

Multichannel operator UKTV has commissioned a documentary series on model railway brand Hornby for its factual network Yesterday.

Hornby: A Model World (10×60’), from London-based Rare TV, was ordered by UKTV senior commissioning editor Helen Nightingale and Yesterday channel director Gerald Casey.

The docuseries is described as a nostalgic look at the world-famous modelling company, which in addition to Hornby Railways also owns Corgi, Airfix and Scalextric. It will feature a look at the day-to-day running of the company as well as a community of collectors and their model railway layouts.

The show is the latest original commission for Yesterday, whose other recent orders include Secrets of the London Underground, The Architecture the Railways Built, Restoration Workshop, Train Truckers and two further seasons of the popular Bangers & Cash.

The executive producer is Emma Barker at Rare TV. Australia’s Flame Distribution is handling international sales of the show, which will premiere later this year on Yesterday and OTT platform UKTV Play.