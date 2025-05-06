TV movie firms Johnson Production and Reel One combined as Studio TF1 America

North American TV movie specialists Johnson Production Group (JPG) and Reel One Entertainment are being joined together and rebranded under a new banner, Studio TF1 America.

The new entity is a joint venture between France’s TF1 Group and US-based A+E Global Media, which are existing backers of the two production and distribution companies.

Studio TF1 (fka Newen Studios) acquired Vancouver-headquartered JPG last year. The French group took a majority stake in Montreal-based Reel One almost six years ago, while A+E Networks is also a shareholder.

The process to integrate JPG and Reel One started last year, with TF1 saying the rebrand “signals a major expansion in English-language content production and reinforces the company’s position as a leader in global distribution.”

The combined entity has a catalogue of more than 3,000 hours of scripted content and will deliver over 100 hours of TV movies this year, in addition to financing and producing several miniseries.

JPG’s slate of TV movies has included Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Love on the Slopes, Falling in Niagara, Hotwired in Suburbia and Noel Next Door, while Reel One’s includes A Merry Royal Christmas, Team Bride and A European Christmas.

Timothy O Johnson, who is the founding president of JPG, has been named managing director of Studio TF1 America. Reel One Entertainment founder Tom Berry has been named chairman of the new company.

“By combining the strengths of two powerhouse companies, we are better positioned than ever to deliver compelling English-language programming that resonates with audiences worldwide,” said Johnson.

Berry added that it will “position Studio TF1 America for growth and success in our rapidly changing TV environment.”