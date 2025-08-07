Tubi agrees Canadian licensing pact with Sony Pictures Entertainment for 130 titles

Fox-owned AVoD platform Tubi has licensed more than 130 TV and movie titles from Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) through a new Canadian deal.

Titles joining Tubi’s Canadian platform over the next year will include three films from the Jumanji franchise (Jumanji, Jumanji: The Next Level, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), The Da Vinci Code, Captain Phillips, The Other Guys, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and Resident Evil (2002), as well as series Timeless and Mr Mercedes.

With the deal, Tubi’s line-up of content in Canada now spans almost 200,000 titles, which the streamer says is the largest catalogue of any service in the country.

Kitt Rosenfield from Tubi’s content acquisition and partnership team brokered the deal with Peter Hill from SPE Canada’s TV distribution team.

The streamer’s reach has grown by 60% over the past year and is now used by more than one in three Canadian over the age of 18, according to a report that Tubi released in partnership with Rogers Sports & Media.

“Sony Pictures Entertainment has been a valuable partner in expanding our diverse and ever-growing catalogue as a free streamer for all fandoms,” said Sam Harowitz, Tubi’s senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships.

Stephanie Shinkoda, VP of distribution and co-country manager of SPE Canada, added: “We are thrilled that many of our beloved film and television titles will now be available to the Tubi audience in Canada.”