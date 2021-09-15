Please wait...
True Crime Network tracks down US version of FirstLookTV’s Killer

US digital channel True Crime Network (fka Justice Network) has greenlit a local version of factual format Killer, in which a journalist explores domestic murder stories.

Killer USA is currently in pre-production with UK prodco FirstLookTV and is set to be delivered next spring, fronted by investigative TV journalist Brian Ross.

It follows Killer Britain, the true crime series that airs on Crime + Investigation in the UK and is also produced by FirstLookTV, in which journalist Dermot Murnaghan explores murder stories.

True Crime Network has also acquired three seasons of Killer Britain from distributor Rocket Rights, which is also shopping the 10-part US version of the show.

FirstLookTV’s Will Hanrahan said: “Brian will bring a unique perspective to the reporting of 10 terrible crimes which shocked America. Our solid journalism allied to highly creative visual story-telling has made us a go-to production company in the true crime genre both in the US and the UK.”

Rocket Rights’ Andreas Lemos added: “We see this as the beginning of a high-volume global brand and look forward to many future local adaptations.”

