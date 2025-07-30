Trio of Swedish series from FLX join Viaplay Content Distributions’ scripted slate

Scandinavian sales house Viaplay Content Distribution has added three Swedish series to its scripted slate, all produced by Stockholm-based prodco FLX (Vanguard).

Comedy-drama Adults (8×44′) was originally commissioned by TV4 and stars Carla Sehn (Love & Anarchy) as Matilda, whose perfectly curated life is thrown off its axis when her boyfriend drops a surprise marriage proposal.

Suburbia (6×35′, for Warner Bros Discovery) is a dramedy about a dissatisfied dad who spirals into an unhinged campaign of suburban sabotage. The cast features Mattias Nordkvist (The Breakthrough) and Sanna Sundqvist (All & Eva).

Finally, The Second Run (8×28′, for SVT) is a comedy set against the backdrop of a remote ski resort, where city dwellers Madde and Petter open a small hotel. However, a series of disasters threaten to ruin their fresh start. It stars Sanna Sundqvist (Thank You, I’m Sorry) and Jakob Setterberg (Grotesco).

Vanda Rapti, executive VP, Viaplay Select and Content Distribution, said: “These titles are a testament to the strength of Nordic dramedy and comedy, which increasingly resonates globally.”