Traditional TV viewing in Sweden falls to less than a third of overall watch time

Traditional TV viewing in Sweden has fallen to its lowest ever level, according to Nordic consultancy and analysis firm Mediavision.

Mediavision’s latest research, analysing Q3 2025, shows traditional TV now accounts for just 30% of all video viewing in Sweden.

Social video, conversely, is growing rapidly and now represents 20% of total viewing. Streaming services and social video combined now account for 70% of all viewing.

On average, Swedes watch 2.5 hours of video per day, which has remained stable over a long period. However, in the course of a year, traditional TV has dropped by 15 minutes in daily viewing time per person, with that time moving to digital platforms.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have quickly established themselves as major video services in Sweden. Growth is particularly strong among 15-to 34-year-olds. Meanwhile, advertising is being redistributed to those platforms from traditional TV.

Adrian Grande, principal analyst at Mediavision, said: “The competition for viewing time looks completely different today. Social video is driving the change and has already surpassed traditional TV among several younger audiences.

“The winners will be those who succeed in capturing audiences online and adapting to new formats. This impacts both content strategies and advertising investments.”