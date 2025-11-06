Please wait...
Please wait...

Traditional TV viewing in Sweden falls to less than a third of overall watch time

Traditional TV viewing in Sweden has fallen to its lowest ever level, according to Nordic consultancy and analysis firm Mediavision.

Adrian Grande

Mediavision’s latest research, analysing Q3 2025, shows traditional TV now accounts for just 30% of all video viewing in Sweden.

Social video, conversely, is growing rapidly and now represents 20% of total viewing. Streaming services and social video combined now account for 70% of all viewing.

On average, Swedes watch 2.5 hours of video per day, which has remained stable over a long period. However, in the course of a year, traditional TV has dropped by 15 minutes in daily viewing time per person, with that time moving to digital platforms.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have quickly established themselves as major video services in Sweden. Growth is particularly strong among 15-to 34-year-olds. Meanwhile, advertising is being redistributed to those platforms from traditional TV.

Adrian Grande, principal analyst at Mediavision, said: “The competition for viewing time looks completely different today. Social video is driving the change and has already surpassed traditional TV among several younger audiences.

“The winners will be those who succeed in capturing audiences online and adapting to new formats. This impacts both content strategies and advertising investments.”

Karolina Kaminska 06-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Australian government to impose content quotas on streaming services
Narrative Entertainment to shutter Pop linear channels and app next month
Netflix alum Justin Rutsky named SVP content acquisition and licensing at Paramount
Actors turned directors set to reveal all about finding their voice behind the camera at Content London
Former Spotify exec Karin Bäckmark to head Sweden's Brand New Television

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE