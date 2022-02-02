Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Toonz Media Group revives 90s animation Swat Kats

Swat Kats Revolution is coproduced by Toonz Media Group and Tremblay Bros

NEWS BRIEF: India-based Toonz Media Group has teamed up with the creators of 1990s animated series Swat Kats, Christian and Yvon Tremblay, to bring the show back after 28 years.

Originally produced by Hanna-Barbera Cartoons from 1993 to 1994 under the title Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, the series centres on two anthropomorphic feline vigilantes who fight to protect their city from becoming a dystopian world. The revived series, Swat Kats Revolution, will be coproduced by Toonz Media Group and Tremblay Bros. Targeting five-to 11-year-olds, the show will include new characters alongside the original protagonists and villains.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 02-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

IN10 Media’s Gubbare ventures into originals with martial arts superhero series
Toonz Media Group expands into Indonesia with launch of pay TV channel Toonz Kids
Spain’s Clan teams with Imira, Toonz of India to coproduce animation Sunnyside Billy
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Acquisitive Federation takes a majority stake in French prodco Bonne Pioche
WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Dynamic hires ZDF's Annika Schmidt to head German originals, Euro copros
BBC Three orders factual drama feature about warehouse workers
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation