Toonz Media Group revives 90s animation Swat Kats

NEWS BRIEF: India-based Toonz Media Group has teamed up with the creators of 1990s animated series Swat Kats, Christian and Yvon Tremblay, to bring the show back after 28 years.

Originally produced by Hanna-Barbera Cartoons from 1993 to 1994 under the title Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron, the series centres on two anthropomorphic feline vigilantes who fight to protect their city from becoming a dystopian world. The revived series, Swat Kats Revolution, will be coproduced by Toonz Media Group and Tremblay Bros. Targeting five-to 11-year-olds, the show will include new characters alongside the original protagonists and villains.