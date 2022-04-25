Please wait...
Tomorrow Studios appoints Tony Sabistina as senior VP of development

Former Gaspin Media development exec Tony Sabistina has joined California-based Tomorrow Studios as senior VP of development.

In the new role, Sabistina, whose credits during his three-year stint at Gaspin include The First Lady (Showtime), LA’s Finest (Spectrum) and The Tinder Swindler (Netflix), will work alongside the company’s CEO Marty Adelstein and president Becky Clements.

Sabistina has previously worked as VP of development at Primary Wave Entertainment and in the original programming and development department at FX.

Tomorrow Studios, which was formed as a partnership between ITV Studios and Adelstein, currently has five active series, including TNT’s Snowpiercer, which is in production on its fourth season. Its other series are Physical for Apple TV+, One Piece for Netflix, adult animated sitcom 10-Year-Old Tom for HBO Max and Let the Right One In for Showtime.

Most recently, the company agreed a first-look deal with Alma Margo, the production outfit led by Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner and her producing partner Rowan Riley.

