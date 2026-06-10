The Nerve Media Group appoints WPP alum Nick Bennett as CEO

Former WPP executive Nick Bennett has been appointed CEO at music rights and content IP specialist The Nerve Media Group (TNMG).

The hire comes as TNMG expands its offering to help prodcos unlock additional value, revenue streams and format extensions outside of the initial broadcast window, according to the company.

Bennett has more than 20 years of experience across the creative industries, spanning music, advertising and digital. He served as managing consultant at UK-based communications, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce company WPP before establishing a consulting practice that advised brands including Spotify, Virgin Media and Netflix.

Bennet will also chair a newly formed advisory group that includes former Channel 4 interim CEO Jonathan Allan, ex-Warner Bros Discovery executive Sara Kozak, and David Alter, Hamo Forsyth and Kevin Molloy.

Bennett said: “Joining The Nerve Media Group at such a pivotal industry moment feels like a rare opportunity to transform how IP is built and sustained.

“With our expanded range of services and the experience of our advisory group, we’re giving production companies the tools, the relationships and the roadmap to take control of their IP and step out of the shadows, building content that isn’t tied to a single platform or commissioning cycle, but designed to travel, grow and generate value on their own terms.”