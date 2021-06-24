The Garden factual specialist heads to DSP

Banijay UK factual label DSP has hired the head of specialist factual at ITV Studios’ The Garden as its creative director.

Ninder Billing joins the Interior Design Masters maker after three years with The Garden, where she created and delivered Bafta-nominated series Operation Live for Channel 5.

Billing, who was previously commissioning editor for factual and news at Channel 5, also led on The Garden’s primetime returnable shows across premium factual and popular specialist factual.

She takes over as creative director at DSP following Diene Petterle’s departure at the end of last year and The Garden CEO and co-founder Magnus Temple’s exit from the company, announced in April.

“From popular factual titles to documentaries and current affairs, Ninder is brilliant and utterly determined in whatever she turns her hand to,” said DSP MD Donna Clark. “She is the perfect fit for DSP’s high-quality, broad-reaching, ambitious factual output.”

Billing added: “DSP is one of the original premium factual producers and I’ve long admired the quality and breadth of its output. Joining as its creative director is hugely exciting and I fully share Donna’s ambition for the company.”

Billing’s arrival at DSP comes after the BBC yesterday ordered more instalments of Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr and shifted the series from BBC2 to flagship channel BBC1. The show will be made from a newly established permanent regional office for DSP in Brighton.