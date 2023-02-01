Talpa Global appoints Ingrid Akkerman, Marina Chikalovets for formats growth

Dutch non-scripted specialist Talpa has added Ingrid Akkerman and Marina Chikalovets to its international distribution team.

Akkerman has joined as head of creative partnerships and format sales having recently served as head of sales at ITV Global Entertainment.

As well as working on international format sales, Akkerman will build creative partnerships at Talpa that have previously led to formats such as Million Dollar Island and Hunting Season. Over a third of Talpa’s portfolio consists of collaborations with third parties.

Chikalovets, meanwhile, has a background in format production and format acquisitions for various platforms and broadcasters in Ukraine, such as StarLight Media Group and 1+1. She takes up the role of format sales manager.

Founded by John de Mol, Talpa’s format catalogue also includes Marble Mania and The Floor, which was launched recently in the Netherlands on RTL4, while Avastars will be released this spring.

Sebastian van Barneveld, director of Talpa Global, said: “Their complementary experience and knowledge will enhance the growth of our global format footprint in the coming years. The timing is essential given the tremendous momentum of our latest format, The Floor.”