Swedish survival format Blackout gets Polish option

The Polish arm of German production company Constantin Entertainment has optioned Swedish survival format Blackout for the local market.

Constantin has agreed a one-year option for Blackout in Poland in a deal brokered by US formats agency Small World IFT and will be taking the project out to buyers.

Aleksandra Nadzieja, head of development at Constantin, said: “Blackout captures a timely and universal anxiety – the fragility of the world we depend on – while ultimately delivering a message of resilience and hope. Its relevance, emotional depth and constructive outlook make it a story we believe will strongly resonate with Polish audiences.”

SVT originally created the format in the Covid-19 pandemic as a social experiment on how society and humans function in a crisis such as the loss of electricity.

The format is an in-house production and was commissioned for SVT Play, SVT’s FVoD. Paulette Rosas Hott, head of sales at SVT, says the topic is more relevant than ever and the format provides an important contribution to how we humans can cooperate in a crisis.