Studio Intelligent Animation launches with microseries based on webcomic IP

LA-based execs Mark Stern and Lloyd Braun have launched an animation studio that blends traditional and new technologies, including AI, and is working on its first series based on webcomics.

Intelligent Animation is in production on its first two shortform series for microseries platform aTwist (fka MicroCo), co-founded by Braun, Jana Winograde and Susan Rovner.

Both are based on webcomic IP licensed from webcomics platform Tapas and will launch on aTwist later this year.

The first series is The Dragon Prince’s Bride, based on the novel by CJ Young, about a young woman whose fate as a slave changes when she discovers an injured stranger in the woods.

The second series, The Prince’s Personal Physician, follows a female surgeon who is transported to a kingdom where medical knowledge is forbidden to women and punishable by death.

On the prodco’s use of AI, Intelligent Animation’s animators will follow “a proprietary production process that mixes traditional and new technologies to bring their art to life much faster and cheaper than normal animation,” according to the execs, who said they will ensure artists “remain firmly in control of the creative process.”

Stern previously led the Syfy network and Universal Cable Productions, where he oversaw series including Battlestar Galactica, Warehouse 13 and Being Human. He currently serves as president of podcast company Echoverse. Braun’s career includes serving as chairman of ABC Entertainment Group and WME.

Stern said: “The creative process begins and ends with the human artist. From the outset, our goal has been to give those artists a unique set of powerful tools that can help them unleash the full extent of their vision; to expedite the tedious, time-consuming steps of the production process while keeping them in control of their creative output.

“We’re proud to have built an ethical way to apply these powerful new technologies. We never use AI to create scripts, original artwork or actors’ performances and our systems are protective of the copyrights of others as well as of the material we’re creating.”

Intelligent Animation also has multiple projects in development in genres spanning science-fiction, horror, romance and kids.

These include Expeditionary Force, based on the 19-book action-adventure sci-fi series from author Craig Alanson; Tapas series Prince of Silk & Thorn and Governess of a Tyrant; and aTwist project Kidnapped by the Pirate Prince.

Joining Stern and Braun in the team is head of development Nick Garland, who has a background in television writing, music and audio production, and media technology development. He has worked for Syfy, MySpace, Mutsack, Whalerock Industries and Echoverse.