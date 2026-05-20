SPT Latin America strikes talent, management and production deal with Alfonso Herrera

LA SCREENINGS: Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Latin America has struck a deal with Mexican actor Alfonso ‘Poncho’ Herrera to star in, produce and direct future series for the studio.

Carlos Quintanilla Sakar, VP and head of content and production for SPT Latin America and US Hispanic, announced the deal on Tuesday during SPT’s screening for Latin American clients. The event took place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Herrera, internationally recognised for his role in Rebelde, has credits including Ozark, Sense8, The Exorcist, Rebel Moon, Dance of the 41, Queen of the South, Las Muertas and The House of the Spirits.

The agreement will see Herrera move into executive production and directing, expanding his creative role beyond acting to develop and shape premium original series with global reach.

Herrera will work alongside SPT’s production team in Latin America to create culturally authentic stories with international resonance, local identity, emotional depth and complex characters.

John Rossiter, executive VP of distribution, networks and production at SPT in Latin America, said: “This agreement reflects our broader strategy of investing in top-tier creators to develop compelling and authentic local stories that resonate globally. We believe Latin America continues to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of premium entertainment for audiences worldwide, and Alfonso’s creative vision is a key part of that.”

Herrera added: “Sony Pictures Television has a very powerful combination: global expertise and a genuine openness to developing stories with a local identity. It’s a place where I can grow as a creative and where projects can organically scale up to international audiences. I’m excited to build content with global ambition, while staying connected to our roots.”