Sphere Abacus to handle sales of upcoming Easy Tiger thriller Treasure & Dirt

London-based distributor Sphere Abacus has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to upcoming Australian thriller series Treasure & Dirt.

The 6×60’ series is produced by Easy Tiger for the ABC, in association with UK pubcaster the BBC and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Treasure & Dirt is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Hammer, the author of Scrublands, which was also turned into a series by Easy Tiger and debuted on Nine Entertainment’s streamer Stan in 2023.

The cast includes Michael Dorman (Territory), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Sarah Peirse (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer) and Thomas M Wright (Wolfram). The plot centres on a big city homicide detective sent to investigate the case of a miner found beheaded and left to decompose in the depths of his own small claim.

Rebecca Summerton (The Hunting, Aftertaste) is producing and Madeleine Gottlieb (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer) is the director. Exec producing are Easy Tiger’s founder Ian Collie, CEO Rob Gibson and Matt Cameron.