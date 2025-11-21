Please wait...
Please wait...

Sphere Abacus to handle sales of upcoming Easy Tiger thriller Treasure & Dirt

Treasure & Dirt is based on the novel by Chris Hammer

London-based distributor Sphere Abacus has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to upcoming Australian thriller series Treasure & Dirt.

The 6×60’ series is produced by Easy Tiger for the ABC, in association with UK pubcaster the BBC and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Treasure & Dirt is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Hammer, the author of Scrublands, which was also turned into a series by Easy Tiger and debuted on Nine Entertainment’s streamer Stan in 2023.

The cast includes Michael Dorman (Territory), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Sarah Peirse (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer) and Thomas M Wright (Wolfram). The plot centres on a big city homicide detective sent to investigate the case of a miner found beheaded and left to decompose in the depths of his own small claim.

Rebecca Summerton (The Hunting, Aftertaste) is producing and Madeleine Gottlieb (The Twelve: Cape Rock Killer) is the director. Exec producing are Easy Tiger’s founder Ian Collie, CEO Rob Gibson and Matt Cameron.

Karolina Kaminska 21-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Sphere Media, Zone 3 merger set to shake up Canadian production scene
Nickelodeon picks up unscripted series from Dick's Sporting Goods' production arm
UK TV exports break £2bn barrier despite ongoing industry challenges
Angel Eye duo join Emmy winner Duncan Thomsen to set up video studio focused on AI
UK's Pulse Films to end TV content production as parent company Vice Studios makes redundancies

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE