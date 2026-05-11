Sphere Abacus takes distribution rights to three Night Train Media projects

UK-based distributor Sphere Abacus has acquired the distribution rights to two dramas and one documentary from Night Train Media.

Sphere Abacus has picked up the worldwide rights, excluding the UK and Ireland, to crime drama The Hairdresser Mysteries (6×60’), starring Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Veep).

Produced by Mill Bay Media for the BBC, the series centres on a hairdresser who unravels local murder mysteries with the help of her clients who love to gossip in the salon chair.

The second drama is The Trio (6×30’), to which Sphere Abacus has acquired the worldwide rights excluding the Nordics and the Netherlands.

Based on Johanna Hedman’s novel and produced by SF Studios for SkyShowtime, SVT and ZDF, the series follows a middle-aged man who is thrown back 20 years into the past when he is approached by the daughter of both his childhood loves.

The documentary is Ian Fleming & the Curse of James Bond (1×91’ or 2×45’), to which Sphere Abacus has acquired the worldwide rights excluding the UK and Ireland.

Directed by Adam Low and produced by Embankment Films and Lone Star Productions for Sky Arts, the doc explores the enduring appeal of the world Fleming created and how the books and the character of James Bond reflect his own life and the top-secret Naval Intelligence operations in which he played a leading part during World War II.