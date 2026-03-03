Spain’s Jambika Docs celebrates first birthday with new factual slate and sales deals

Barcelona-based distributor Jambika Docs has unveiled a slate of new factual titles, including nuclear-themed documentary Our Planet, The People, My Blood.

The doc exposes the long-term human and environmental cost of nuclear weapons testing through a landmark legal battle connecting survivors across continents.

Also on the roster are Row of Life (1×80’/1×54’), about ocean rower Angela Madsen’s attempt to cross the Pacific solo; and Uncommitted (1×90’/1×55’) which examines the political fallout of the Arab and Muslim American protest vote movement during the 2024 US election.

Rounding out the slate is Engineers at Ground Zero (1×46’/1×52’), which tells the story of the structural engineers and volunteers who worked behind the scenes in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, stabilising thousands of damaged buildings, protecting rescue teams and preventing further catastrophe.

Jambika Docs also revealed a raft of recent sales, with Loot acquired by CBC (Canada), RTVE (Spain), HRT (Croatia) and DocPlay (Australia & New Zealand); while Her Name is Nanny Nellie was licensed by Al Jazeera, Nippon TV (Japan) and DocPlay.

Diary of an Elephant Orphan has been picked up by Gaia (US), TV2 (Norway) and TV3 (Spain), while also securing a distribution deal in South Korea with Sotole. Unwelcomed was licensed by Arte across Europe alongside US educational distribution; Selling Superman closed a worldwide inflight deal with Encore; and Open Wounds was acquired by Caracol TV (Colombia) and Movistar (Spain).

Finally, Jambika has announced a copro partner for In Too Deep, with Canada’s Hemming Films now attached to the project.