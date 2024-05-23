South Africa’s Trace Studios appoints Wilna van Schalkwyk, Anita Rowland as co-MDs

South African prodco Trace Studios has appointed Wilna van Schalkwyk and Anita Rowland as co-MDs.

Van Schalkwyk was previously Trace Studios’ chief production officer. With 35 years’ experience in broadcasting, her credits include reality series The Ultimate Braai Master, wildlife documentary Wild Orphan Rescue, high school drama Signal High, docuseries Ocean Adventurer and a slate of local children’s programming properties.

Rowland has worked as a creative, producer and executive producer on video-based marketing solutions for blue-chip local and international clients like Mediclinic, Woolworths, Accenture, Bio-Oil, Blue Ribbon, TFG, Discovery, Diageo, Old Mutual and Mondelez.

She has also worked in longform production and was the first producer for SABC’s flagship daily teen show Hectic Nine-9.