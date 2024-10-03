Sony Pictures TV alum Zach Edwin to head Hasbro Entertainment’s new unscripted arm

Former Sony Pictures Television (SPT) executive Zach Edwin has been tapped to head Hasbro Entertainment (HE)’s new unscripted division in the US, with a remit to oversee the outfit’s non-fiction and game-based content.

LA- and London-based HE was formed in August 2023 when Hasbro sold eOne to Lionsgate. Reporting to HE’s head of TV, Gabriel Marano, Edwin will work in collaboration with Lionsgate, distribution partners and key creatives to bring new IP and formats to the global market.

Edwin is an experienced development executive and producer. He joins from the Intellectual Property Company, a part of SPT-Nonfiction (SPTNF), where he served for five years. There he developed unscripted series across a variety of networks, including Selena + Chef (Max), Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) and Top Secret Videos (truTV).

US toy giant Hasbro rolled out HE to focus on developing, financing and producing content based on Hasbro-owned brands.

Several projects are already in production, including two that will launch today on broadcast network The CW. Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble are inspired by the board games and are presented by LeVar Burton and Raven-Symoné respectively. Both shows were developed in partnership with Lionsgate and with creative contributions from Hasbro’s Steven Gelberg.

Other formats in the pipeline are adaptations of Monopoly and foam-based toy weapon brand Nerf and a TV version of Clue, in partnership with SPTNF.

Edwin’s arrival follows the appointment in August of Milos Ralic and Julian Adege, who will grow HE’s growing free, ad-supported streaming TV and AVoD partnerships.

“Zach is an excellent fit to help us build an unscripted division befitting of Hasbro’s iconic history and portfolio. He brings a wealth of experience shepherding major unscripted projects to the screen for top partners.” Marano said.

Edwin said: “HE is positioned to be a true leader in the unscripted space, wielding an amazing collection of historic, globally popular brands to create high-quality content for audiences worldwide.

“I look forward to working in collaboration with Gabe and the rest of the HE team, as well as top-tier partners like Lionsgate and my former colleagues at SPTNF, to seize the huge opportunity ahead of us.”